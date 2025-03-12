Alberta slams federal emissions cap after PBO confirms economic devastation

The Alberta government is calling on the Carney Liberals to immediately scrap their proposed oil and gas emissions cap after a damning report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) confirmed it would slash production, kill tens of thousands of jobs, and drain billions from the economy.

Premier Danielle Smith and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz issued a blistering statement, accusing the Trudeau government of ignoring warnings from provinces, businesses, and industry leaders for years.

“The independent PBO’s scathing analysis shows, beyond a doubt, that this cap will hurt Canadians,” said Smith and Schulz. “It will cut oil and gas production by 5 per cent, or more than 245,000 barrels a day. It will eliminate 54,400 jobs from Canada’s economy and cut $20 billion from our GDP by 2032, all while global emissions increase at the same time.”

Alberta’s leadership is blasting Ottawa’s “hypocrisy", pointing out that while the federal government claims to support the energy sector—especially as a key player in trade with the U.S.—it continues to undercut it with reckless policies.

“The evidence is clear: the federal government’s proposed emissions cap is unconstitutional, bad for the economy, and bad for Canadians,” they stated, urging the next elected Prime Minister to “abandon this extreme and ideological cap.”

This latest PBO report only strengthens Alberta’s stance: The Carney Liberals' emissions cap is a job-killer, a GDP destroyer, and an unconstitutional overreach. The province is demanding Trudeau’s government drop it immediately before further damage is done to Canada’s energy-dependent economy.

Read the full PBO report here.