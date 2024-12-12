BREAKING: Alberta announces $29-million initiative to secure southern border

The Alberta government is taking immediate steps to tighten security along the province’s 298-kilometre border with the United States, investing $29 million in a new enforcement unit and regulations aimed at curbing illegal drug trafficking, firearm smuggling, and unauthorized border crossings.

Premier Danielle Smith unveiled the plan today, citing concerns over criminal activity that she says harms communities on both sides of the international boundary.

“We cannot take concerns about border security lightly,” said Smith. “By establishing this new team of sheriffs at our southern border, we are actively working to address security concerns and stop the criminals whose activities are destroying lives on both sides of the border.”

At the heart of the initiative is the creation of the Interdiction Patrol Team (IPT), supported by a $29-million investment. The unit will consist of 51 uniformed Alberta Sheriffs equipped with tactical weaponry, backed by 10 support staff, including dispatchers and analysts. The IPT will also deploy four drug detection dogs, 10 cold-weather drones, and four narcotics analyzers to identify illicit substances on-site.

The IPT’s mandate is to intercept illicit drugs, firearms, and unauthorized migrants before they enter the province. Bob Andrews, chief of the Alberta Sheriffs, emphasized that the approach will help “stem illegal cross-border activities at the source” and prevent crimes from spreading deeper into Alberta.

In addition, the government will establish a two-kilometre-wide “critical border zone” along the international boundary, classifying it as critical infrastructure. This designation will give Alberta Sheriffs greater authority to arrest individuals suspected of illegally crossing the border or trafficking drugs or weapons without needing a warrant. Officials stress that the measure will not affect people traveling legally on Alberta’s highways and roads.

“Alberta’s government is ramping up border enforcement,” said Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services. “Any amount of illegal activity is too much, and we are sending a clear message that criminal activity, such as fentanyl trafficking, will not be tolerated at our borders or anywhere else in our province.”

Angela Kemp, an inspector with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), highlighted the collaborative nature of the operation: “Regardless of what uniform we wear, or what agency we represent, we will aggressively target drug dealers, disrupt the fentanyl trade and keep our communities safe.”

The new security measures and the $29-million enforcement initiative will be rolled out immediately. The move represents one of Alberta’s most assertive efforts yet to bolster border security, aiming to safeguard its residents and deter criminal networks operating along the southern frontier.