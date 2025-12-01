Alberta teachers' union 'getting involved more often' in non-education issues

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides tells Rebel News the Alberta Teachers' Association is becoming “more involved” in “policy conversations” that “don't affect public education or publicly certified teachers.”

Alberta's education system has been under intense scrutiny. Months of public tension, political debate and a provincewide teachers' strike have brought the issue into focus for just about everyone in Alberta.

While unions continue to raise concerns over funding and compensation, parents and taxpayers are questioning accountability and students' outcomes.

With that as the backdrop, Rebel News spoke to Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides at the United Conservative Party's annual general meeting.

We asked Nicolaides if he felt the Alberta Teachers' Association has become more of a lobbying body than a regulatory one, given its political involvement.

“They're certainly getting involved more often,” he said, pointing to ATA president Jason Schilling encouraging teachers to sign up as canvassers for left-wing campaigns. The union has engaged in more “policy conversations in areas that don't affect public education or publicly certified teachers.”

We also pressed the education minister on whether the UCP government would take any action on political symbols being displayed in public classrooms.

“It's absolutely important that we make sure we're focusing on providing our kids with the strongest possible education. That is priority number one and must always remain priority number one,” he replied. Bill 6 tabled by the UCP mandates a “universal literacy and numeracy screening,” Nicolaides explained, so that the province is “focused on helping every kid learn how to read and succeed in math.”

The education minister stopped short of committing to a ban on symbols like flags but did note the need for students to “voice their own views and perspectives as well, even if others disagree.”

Nicolaides also said there was “no question” mass immigration has caused difficulties with class sizes. “The federal government has been completely irresponsible with immigration policies,” he said, noting “several other provinces have been feeling the pressure and the strain associated with unchecked immigration policies.”

This flood of newcomers was “putting a significant amount of strain” on the education sector, but the minister said the province was building more schools and hiring more teachers to address the issue.

At the UCP annual general meeting, Premier Danielle Smith announced the province would be taking action to assert control over immigration matters.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-12-01 19:23:22 -0500
    Schools mustn’t be allowed to be political indoctrination institutes. Just teach the facts children must know when they grow up and enter the working world.