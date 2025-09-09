Alberta teases plan to address temporary foreign workers, youth unemployment

Premier Danielle Smith says Albertans can expect an announcement next week to “address the very serious crisis of youth unemployment” and issues surrounding the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

The premier highlighted efforts by Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner, noting how “fast food jobs, which used to be the first place a kid would their first job, are preferring to hire temporary foreign workers rather than higher locally,” in response to a question from Sheila Gunn Reid at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila and co-host Tamara Ugolini reacted to the Alberta premier teasing a plan to respond to the issue, alongside the federal Conservatives pushing to end the program altogether.

“There are things she can do provincially while we wait” for a federal response to the issue, said Sheila. “She says she's got something coming this week, your move Doug Ford.”

Despite Ontario Premier Ford's comments calling for a “slow down” on immigration, he has yet to act.

“Ford previously said he was taking steps to fast-track permanent residency for temporary foreign workers, until the backlash was so big, I think he had to walk that back within 24-hours,” said Tamara. “Already, Ontario receives the vast majority of newcomers to Canada, the GTA, this small little sliver, is taking on the vast majority of temporary foreign workers, foreign students, immigrants, refugees.”