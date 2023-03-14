Alberta is Calling...again, as province launches second campaign to attract skilled workers

The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh

A second Alberta is Calling campaign is in the works to attract more skilled labourers from Ontario, also expanding to solicit the best and brightest from Atlantic Canada.

Alberta Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Minister Brian Jean said the province again calls for skilled workers to join its thriving economy as it creates good-paying jobs, attracts investment and pursues diversification.

Among the targeted industries are skilled trades, health care, food service and hospitality, accounting, engineering and technology.

In the summer of 2022, then-premier Jason Kenney targeted skilled labour workers living in Toronto and Vancouver. The second campaign seeks to attract Canadians living in the Maritimes and parts of Ontario, including London, Hamilton, Windsor, and Sudbury.

"Since last summer, nearly 70,000 individuals have moved here, the largest inflow of people we have seen in two decades," said Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta.

"Alberta has a fantastic value proposition between opportunity and quality of life, and the Alberta is Calling campaign has helped share this message."

Alberta once again has the lowest government debt — both per person and as a share of the economy — nationwide.



The campaign highlights the province's economic advantages, including the booming technology and innovation sector and offering Canada's highest weekly earnings and lowest taxes.

According to a government release, Alberta workers have the highest earnings and workforce participation rate across all provinces.

According to a Statistics Canada report released in December, Alberta workers continue to have the highest weekly earnings of any province, at $1,268. Alberta families earned a median after-tax income of $104,000 in 2020 — $7,000 more than Ontarian families.

"As more jobs are created, businesses need more skilled workers."

In addition, the campaign again promotes lifestyle attractions, including Calgary, North America's most liveable city, and access to world-famous mountains and parks for year-round hiking, skiing, biking, and more than 300 days of sunshine per year.

"It is the Renewed Alberta Advantage, and I encourage more people to experience it for themselves," contends Jean.

"Alberta's vibrant and diverse restaurant sector is one of the province's largest employers," said Mark von Schellwitz, a vice-president for Restaurants Canada.

"However, after the pandemic, there are almost 18,000 vacancies in the restaurant sector for vital roles like managers, chefs and prep cooks. That is why Restaurants Canada is pleased to support the relaunched Alberta is Calling campaign."

In a keynote speech to Alberta Enterprise Group members on March 2, Premier Danielle Smith said Ontario Premier Doug Ford didn't like the Alberta is Calling campaign in her first call with him after she became premier.

"I said, 'I betcha don't, but we're going to keep doing it because it's working,'" she told the room of entrepreneurs, lobbyists and supporters.

Smith claimed Alberta's prosperity would spill over into the rest of Canada and ensure that "Alberta remains Canada's economic engine for years to come."

The premier also praised the work of Jean's ministry as crucial to Alberta's success at the legislature on Monday.

"When we looked at the success of the first round of Alberta's calling, the decision was easy. When we put out the call to Toronto and Vancouver, we saw a [massive] surge of people visiting and requesting email notifications about Alberta," said Smith.

"In the third quarter [of 2022], we saw record interprovincial migration flowing into Alberta — 33,000 Canadians sure makes a difference when you change [the] government."

A September report from the Alberta Treasury Branch found that nearly 10,000 more people moved to Alberta from other parts of Canada than left in the second quarter of 2022.

In the same quarter, Ontario lost the most significant number of people — mostly young people around 25 — to interprovincial immigration which contributed to the increase in new Alberta residents. Exactly 21,008 Ontarians left for other provinces, including 6,281 who moved to Alberta.

Alberta's Short-Term Employment Forecast projects high and moderately high-demand occupations among restaurant and food service managers, software engineers and designers, web designers and developers, transport truck drivers, registered nurses and psychiatric nurses, accounting technicians and bookkeepers, shippers and receivers.

"What a great time for people to pursue careers in the trades in Alberta," said Carol Moen, president and CEO of Women Building Futures Society.