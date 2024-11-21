Alexa Lavoie exposes the latest illegal migration through the US-Canada border

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie discussed her reporting from the US-Canada border as mass deportations loom following Donald Trump's electoral victory.

Lavoie and Lincoln Jay are reporting from the front lines of Canada's immigration crisis after President-elect Donald Trump confirmed he would be moving forward with mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

Speaking about the illegal immigration crisis in Canada, Lavoie said, "This coincides with the 'sprung shelters' that Ottawa wants to build in small communities."

"Those communities, who are mostly from immigrant backgrounds, they are pushing back against that, because they say, 'we came legally here, we have limited resources, and you're talking about putting 150 single men, asylum claimants in one big sprung shelter in the middle of a community where children are everywhere,'" she said.

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped former immigration official Tom Homan to lead his administration's efforts in deporting illegal immigrants.

Commenting on 'sanctuary cities,' Homan said, “They don’t have to help us, but they need to get the hell out of the way cuz we’re comin’, we’re gonna do it. Which means if I gotta send twice as many resources to that sanctuary city, twice as many agents, that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” he said.

President-elect Trump is set to take the oath of office in Washington, D.C. during his inauguration day on January 20, 2025.

