Alexa Lavoie exposes the latest illegal migration through the US-Canada border

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie reports from the US-Canada border as mass deportations loom following President-elect Donald Trump's electoral victory.

Rebel News
  |   November 21, 2024   |   News Analysis

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Rocklinc Investment Partners

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie discussed her reporting from the US-Canada border as mass deportations loom following Donald Trump's electoral victory.

Lavoie and Lincoln Jay are reporting from the front lines of Canada's immigration crisis after President-elect Donald Trump confirmed he would be moving forward with mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

Speaking about the illegal immigration crisis in Canada, Lavoie said, "This coincides with the 'sprung shelters' that Ottawa wants to build in small communities."

"Those communities, who are mostly from immigrant backgrounds, they are pushing back against that, because they say, 'we came legally here, we have limited resources, and you're talking about putting 150 single men, asylum claimants in one big sprung shelter in the middle of a community where children are everywhere,'" she said.

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped former immigration official Tom Homan to lead his administration's efforts in deporting illegal immigrants.

Commenting on 'sanctuary cities,' Homan said, “They don’t have to help us, but they need to get the hell out of the way cuz we’re comin’, we’re gonna do it. Which means if I gotta send twice as many resources to that sanctuary city, twice as many agents, that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” he said.

President-elect Trump is set to take the oath of office in Washington, D.C. during his inauguration day on January 20, 2025.

PETITION: Net-Zero Immigration!

12,705 signatures
Goal: 20000 signatures
meta-img

Canadians are suffering as a result of uncontrolled immigration under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The cost of living has soared, there's inadequate housing, and our social welfare system is buckling at the seams. Please sign our petition here to demand that Justin Trudeau stop the unmitigated influx of immigrants to Canada!

Will you sign?

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.