Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims Christian Superbowl ad makes 'fascism look benign'

On Sunday, a Christian organization sent a message of hope and love to millions of viewers of Super Bowl LIV, but not everyone was moved. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter to criticize the commercials from the nonprofit Servant Foundation, which were part of the “He Gets Us” campaign.

The first of the two spots featured photos of children in heartwarming situations, including black and white children hugging, as well as a photo from 2019 of 5-year-old Aubrey Burge comforting her 4-year-old brother as he underwent chemotherapy. The second showed adults arguing and fighting with each other, then stated, “Jesus loved the people we hate,” reiterating, “He gets us. All of us.”

In a tweet, Ocasio-Cortez said, “Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign.”

David Green, the devout Christian and founder of Hobby Lobby who is one of the major funders of the "He Gets Us" campaign, said the group sought to reach the biggest audience of the year with its call for kindness and compassion, the Daily Wire reported.

Jason Vanderground, a spokesperson for the "He Gets Us" campaign, said the group believed there was room for a message of love amid all the commercials for consumer goods.

Super Bowl ads for 30-second slots in the game sold for over $7 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.