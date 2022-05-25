Alibaba Group creating a 'individual carbon footprint tracker'

E-transfer (Canada):

The Canadian-born president of Alibaba Group (China's massive e-commerce company), J. Michael Evans, proudly spoke about the development of an “individual carbon footprint tracker” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Evans says that this product gives consumers the ability to measure their own carbon footprint, but stopped short of specifying whether this technology could be used as a means to enforce a personal carbon limit.

“We're developing, through technology, an ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint,” Evans said.

“What does that mean?” the Alibaba Group president asked, before answering his own question by saying the technology would monitor “where are they [the consumer] travelling; how are they travelling; what are they eating; what are they consuming on the platform.”

The goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions is a major focal point for the World Economic Forum and its partners in the United Nations through Sustainable Development Goals, like those laid out in Agenda 2030.

Monitoring consumer carbon footprints would seem to work alongside existing technology, like monitoring digital footprints. According to Allstate Identity Protection, “Your digital footprint is a record of your online activity. It shows where you've been, the data you’ve shared, and the traces you've left behind.” We leave a digital footprint by tagging our location online for example, so people choose to let others know where they are.

It seems Alibaba Group plans to expand this technology to include carbon usage.

The harmful effects of a digital surveillance state can be seen in recent leaks from China, where files detailing the Communist regime's ongoing genocide of its Uyghur minority population have surfaced online.

The harmful effects of a digital surveillance state can be seen in recent leaks from China, where files detailing the Communist regime's ongoing genocide of its Uyghur minority population have surfaced online.