All aboard! Rebels fly to Nova Scotia for free speech in medicine conference

Medical professionals and concerned citizens are set to convene in Nova Scotia this weekend to openly discuss contentious health and medical issues.

At the Free Speech in Medicine Conference, a panel of experts will debate transgenderism, the biomedical surveillance state, and harm reduction drug policies in pursuit of free speech and open scientific inquiry.

Doctor Chris Milburn told Rebel News in a previous interview that among the experts are medical professionals, lawyers, and general commentators who will challenge the "illusion of consensus."

Among them is Amy Hamm, a registered nurse and advocate of women's rights, who has faced considerable pushback from her professional regulatory board over a J.K. Rowling billboard she co-sponsored in 2020.

Rowling, an outspoken advocate of women’s rights, has frequently supported 'safe spaces' for women, including female-only bathrooms, changerooms and other places where biological males may not enter.

Like the Harry Potter novelist, Hamm has faced ridicule online for her belief in only two genders. As of writing, she has received tens of thousands of threatening messages for supposed "discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people."

"I think that has the effect of showing people how toxic this debate [on gender dysphoria] actually is," she said.

After three years of back and forth with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM), Hamm continues to advocate 'safe spaces' for women, as reported extensively by Rebel News. Click here to view our exclusive coverage of Hamm's disciplinary hearing on October 25.

"This is an important case for the freedom of expression of regulated professionals across the country," contends Lisa Bildy, Hamm’s legal counsel and a free speech panelist at this weekend's conference.

"Professional regulators are created by statute and are essentially an arm of the state, to which the Charter of Rights and Freedoms applies," she wrote in a Justice Centre news release. "Nonetheless, many regulators are increasingly attempting to control what professionals are permitted to say or believe on the social and political issues of our time."

The suppression of debate and the ability to refute 'settled science' during the COVID pandemic became the catalyst for this conference.

Among the speakers is fellow journalist Rupa Subramanya, host of the Rupa Subramanya Show at True North and a columnist for the National Post. She will discuss the sudden rise of state-sanctioned euthanasia.

Since 2016, the number of Canadians accessing doctor assisted suicide has risen significantly. In 2021 alone, 10,064 Canadians died from the procedure.

During that period, the country recorded 31,664 assisted deaths, with an average year-over-year growth rate of roughly 66%.

Conservative MP Ed Fast proposed a private member's bill in March condemning the expansion of assisted dying to include mental illness as the sole justification for the procedure. Unfortunately, all other House parties voted Bill C-314 down earlier this month.

"Those suffering from mental disorders, including depression, deserve mental health, social support, and counselling," said Fast. "They need to find joy and meaning in life," he added, disapproving of Ottawa's push to embrace a "culture of death." If the bill passed, Parliament would have rollbacked their expansion, expected for March 17, 2024.

While delivering assisted dying to Canadians with an 'irremediable' mental illness is illegal, as of writing, an Independent Senator in March claimed, "the debate about the issue is over."

"The expansion issue has already been decided upon," said Senator Stan Kutcher, a psychiatrist by trade, who said Canadians are convinced on its third iteration of the law.

However, an Angus Reid poll for Cardus, a Christain think tank, said less than one-third (31%) of Canadians support offering assisted dying for irredeemable mental illness. It said half opposed the idea, with 18% unsure.

Kutcher urged Canadians not to think mentally ill patients lack agency. "Just because an individual might belong to a group that is considered vulnerable, doesn't mean that individual is vulnerable," he said.

