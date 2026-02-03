'All talk and no action': Protesters say Carney failing to deliver

Those who braved the cold at Toronto's Sankofa Square — the former Yonge-Dundas Square, renamed by the city at a cost of up to $600,000 to taxpayers — said they would like to see a change in government after 10 years of Liberal leadership.

Mark Carney is failing to live up to the promises he made to Canadians during the 2025 election, say the protesters who gathered in downtown Toronto over the weekend.

“Promising this, promising that; says he's going to stand up to the states — I don't think so,” said one man who spoke to Rebel News. “He's all talk and no action.”

The country has been declining, all while the government keeps taking more from taxpayers, said another man. “If taxes are going up, I should see a more beautiful country, a nicer country. I should see cleaner highways and a cleaner city, but I just feel like it's just in a decline while we're paying more taxes,” he said, adding mass immigration was another “big problem” facing the country.

“There should be consequences, these people should lose their jobs as ministers,” a protester told Rebel News in response to the Federal Court of Appeal upholding a ruling deeming the invocation of the Emergencies Act unconstitutional.

“This guy, he represents Brookfield,” said another, suggesting affordability issues would never be solved given Carney's former investment firm's extensive property holdings. “You'll own nothing and be happy with two property owners in power,” he added, linking the Canadian prime minister to U.S. President Donald Trump's own real estate empire.

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-02-03 17:07:51 -0500 Flag
    Carney reminds me of an insult I first read in a book more than 50 years ago. He’s like a ship because he toots loudest when he’s in a fog.