Alleged anti-Jewish incident at Sophie-Sucré Bakery in Montreal

Recently, I received a call about an incident at the Sophie-Sucré bakery on St. Lawrence Blvd. A woman told me she had noticed an advertisement for coffee and croissants and decided to step inside that morning.

Wearing a small Star of David necklace, she says she was greeted in a strange manner by an employee who allegedly remarked, “Hey, have you seen the sign outside?” The woman reportedly apologized, went back outside, and saw notices stating “We boycott Israel and all complicit companies” and another fundraising sign for Gaza. Feeling uncomfortable and unwelcome, she left shocked by the encounter.

A colleague of the woman explained: “She entered and was greeted by someone who said ‘Hey, did you know where you are? Did you look at the sign on our door?’ She was a bit taken aback. When she went outside, she saw a free Gaza and the genocide poster on the door. She took that to mean she wasn’t welcome.”

The same colleague added: “She was wearing a small Star of David necklace, which triggered a negative sort of response or a presumption on the part of the shopkeepers… What they did this morning flies in the face of [their claim it has nothing to do with Jews].”

To verify, I visited the bakery myself, wearing a Star of David necklace. The employee who served me was not the same person allegedly involved in the incident. When asked, another staff member, identified by the complainant, denied the allegations: “ That would never happen here… Never, never, never.”

As images show, the bakery’s windows and walls are covered with signs referencing Free Palestine and other activist posters. While freedom of expression is protected, when it crosses into discrimination based on religion, it becomes illegal under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Montreal has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents, making it crucial to report harassment and discrimination wherever it occurs. Readers with relevant information or experiences are invited to contact me at [email protected].