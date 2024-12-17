Alleged ISIS-inspired Toronto attack plotter facing additional war crimes charges

Ahmed Eldidi, 62, was granted Canadian citizenship earlier this year after allegedly participating in a gruesome torture video for ISIS in 2015.

A man suspected of plotting a terrorist attack along with his son at the behest of ISIS is facing additional war crimes charges in Canada.

Ahmed Eldidi and his son Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were originally arrested at a Richmond Hill, Ont. hotel in July of this year after authorities believed they were going to imminently commit a "violent, serious attack" in Toronto.

The younger Eldidi was reportedly in possession of a machete at the time of the arrests while his father was allegedly in possession of an axe.

The elder Eldidi is now being charged with war crimes offences in relation to an ISIS propaganda video posted online in 2015 that allegedly shows him dismembering a prisoner while acting on behalf of the terrorist group.

As reported by the CBC, Eldidi is being charged with torture, mutilation, murder, and outrages upon personal dignity under the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act.

Both Eldidis are also being charged with conspiracy to commit murder along with other offences following their alleged terrorist plot for ISIS.

The two alleged terrorist's arrests sparked a wave of criticism aimed at the Liberal government and immigration officials over inadequate vetting procedures.

Speaking about the alleged terrorists earlier this year, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the Liberals' immigration measures and pledged to increase security.

"We will also secure our borders to make sure that never again do accused ISIS terrorists get into our country and become citizens of Canada," he said.

Poilievre emphasized that Eldidi was allowed into Canada "even after the existence of a video apparently showing that same terrorist mutilating a human body on a crucifix during the ISIS war of over a decade ago."

"These are the kinds of disastrous mistakes [and] radical approaches of the Liberal government that must end so that we can replace their costly incompetence with our common sense," he added.

Eldidi is reportedly the first Islamic State-linked terror suspect to be charged in Canada under the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act.

