Alleged ISIS-inspired Toronto attack plotter facing additional war crimes charges

A man suspected of plotting a terrorist attack along with his son at the behest of ISIS is facing additional war crimes charges in Canada.

Ahmed Eldidi and his son Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were originally arrested at a Richmond Hill, Ont. hotel in July of this year after authorities believed they were going to imminently commit a "violent, serious attack" in Toronto.

The younger Eldidi was reportedly in possession of a machete at the time of the arrests while his father was allegedly in possession of an axe.

The elder Eldidi is now being charged with war crimes offences in relation to an ISIS propaganda video posted online in 2015 that allegedly shows him dismembering a prisoner while acting on behalf of the terrorist group.

RCMP officials arrested Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi July 28 in a Richmond Hill, Ontario hotel. They face several terrorism-related charges for plotting a ‘serious, violent attack’ in Toronto.



MORE: https://t.co/cP2Gbp8A1Q pic.twitter.com/L5C2Yj6TVQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 7, 2024

As reported by the CBC, Eldidi is being charged with torture, mutilation, murder, and outrages upon personal dignity under the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act.

Both Eldidis are also being charged with conspiracy to commit murder along with other offences following their alleged terrorist plot for ISIS.

The two alleged terrorist's arrests sparked a wave of criticism aimed at the Liberal government and immigration officials over inadequate vetting procedures.

Trudeau Liberals blame Harper for terrorists getting Canadian citizenship



Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller is considering stripping a Toronto ISIS terrorist of the Canadian citizenship given to him by the Liberal government.



However, Prime Minister Trudeau proclaimed in… pic.twitter.com/dft4HBdetr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 16, 2024

Speaking about the alleged terrorists earlier this year, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the Liberals' immigration measures and pledged to increase security.

"We will also secure our borders to make sure that never again do accused ISIS terrorists get into our country and become citizens of Canada," he said.

Poilievre emphasized that Eldidi was allowed into Canada "even after the existence of a video apparently showing that same terrorist mutilating a human body on a crucifix during the ISIS war of over a decade ago."

"These are the kinds of disastrous mistakes [and] radical approaches of the Liberal government that must end so that we can replace their costly incompetence with our common sense," he added.

Eldidi is reportedly the first Islamic State-linked terror suspect to be charged in Canada under the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act.