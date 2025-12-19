WATCH: Allegra Spender BLOCKED a Bondi survivor who tried to WARN her

It was just twenty-four hours after the worst terror attack in Australia’s history, and I was standing outside the synagogue whose Chanukah event had been targeted in Bondi.

The scale of what had happened was still sinking in. Families were shattered. Survivors were moving through the crowd in a daze. The community had gathered not out of routine, but out of necessity, trying to process an act of violence so severe it has already reshaped how Australians understand terrorism on home soil.

As I was filming, one of the survivors of the attack, a rabbi from the synagogue, approached me. He was visibly shaken. Not angry. Not performative. Just deeply unsettled. He wasn’t looking to create a scene. He simply wanted me to notice something he had just noticed himself.

He pointed across the road.

Standing there was Allegra Spender.

This was the same politician who had publicly supported the recognition of a Palestinian state. The same politician this rabbi had warned directly, well before the attack, that her positions would fuel hostility toward Jews in Australia.

For that warning, she blocked him.

Now, after the worst terror attack this country has ever experienced, she was standing outside the synagogue that had been targeted, only metres away from a man who had survived it.

The rabbi wanted her confronted. He wanted her asked how she felt now. Whether she recognised any connection between what he had warned about and what had just unfolded in the most horrific way imaginable.

I understood why.

But I hesitated.

This was not a political rally. This was not a protest. This was a traumatised community still reeling from mass murder, and I was not prepared to turn a place of mourning into a confrontation zone.

So I approached her calmly and respectfully, and I asked why she had come, and whether she felt any responsibility for the positions she had taken over the past two years, positions that many in the Jewish community believe have contributed to the climate of animosity that culminated in this attack.

She said she was there for the community. She described the attack as one of the darkest days in Australian history and said she viewed it not only as an attack on Jews, but as an attack on Australia and its multicultural values.

But when pressed on whether her continued advocacy for Palestinian statehood might have played any role in the hostility Australian Jews are now facing, she did not reflect or reconsider.

After reiterating her belief that peace can only come through two states, I asked a follow-up question. If that framework is meant to bring peace, does she believe it applies here as well, on Australian soil, after what had just happened?

Her response was that in Australia we should be able to hold different opinions, that disagreement itself should not be treated as a threat.

So I raised the contradiction.

Standing just metres away from us was the rabbi who had warned her directly that her positions would have consequences for Jews in this country. He is now a survivor of the worst terror attack in Australia’s history. For expressing that concern, she had blocked him on X.

When I asked whether she would acknowledge that, or even consider unblocking him now, the conversation shut down. She said she didn’t know the details and declined to engage any further. Moments later, she walked away.

I didn’t follow her. I didn’t escalate it. Outside a synagogue still reeling from terror, restraint felt like the only responsible choice.

But not everyone felt that way.

Yesterday, SBS captured another member of the Jewish community confronting her publicly. This time, there was no restraint. The emotion was raw and unfiltered as she was told she had failed the community, and that there was blood on her hands.

That confrontation did not come out of nowhere. It was the release of years of frustration from a community that believes it has been warning politicians about rising hostility and radicalisation, only to be ignored, dismissed, or silenced — until those warnings materialised in the most catastrophic way imaginable.