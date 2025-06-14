Allum Bokhari: Only a united Right can stop EU's digital censorship push

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, managing director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, Allum Bokhari, joined Ezra Levant to discuss the public falling out between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump and its implications for free speech in America.

Bokhari said that the conflict, played out mostly on Musk's platform X, was not completely unanticipated, noting that tensions have been simmering between the so-called "tech Right" and the core "MAGA Right" since as recently as December due to clashes over H1B visa policy.

"It does look like Elon Musk and Donald Trump have buried the hatchet now," said Bokhari. "There's been some conciliatory statements, which I think is very good."

Bokhari explained that he believes it's crucial for the "tech Right" and "MAGA Right" to get along, citing the European Union's upcoming shift to mandating its Code of Practice on Disinformation for all tech companies under the Digital Services Act. As a result of this crackdown, U.S. tech companies could be fined up to 6% of their global revenue should they choose to ignore the demands of faceless European bureaucrats that they censor so-called hate speech and disinformation on their platforms.

"This massive piece of anti-disinformation regulation goes into effect next month, and the only way it can really be fought, I think, is if the MAGA Right and the tech Right stand together," said Bokhari. "It can be fought… but it's something where, you know, if the European Union wins, then MAGA voices won't be able to speak, and tech companies will face these enormous fines… So it's really in the interest of both parties, both factions, to come together and fight this thing."