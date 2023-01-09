Almost 2500 veterans homeless across Canada

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Help Not Homicide Being poor, sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence. If you agree, sign this petition. 26,425 signatures

Goal: 40,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

According to Blacklock's, which first reported the astonishing number Monday morning, a subsequent census on homeless veterans was started, then delayed and never completed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Veterans Affairs staff estimate the number to have doubled since 2016.

DOCUMENTS: @VeteransEng_Ca counts 2400 homeless vets, admit likely more as emergency fund to provide parkas, food for ex-military again goes over budget. https://t.co/Fow42LXxNk #cdnpoli @VetsOmbudsman pic.twitter.com/uxYcftLHWj — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 9, 2023

The Veterans Emergency Fund, which receives a one-million-dollar annual budget, is consistently underfunded and the application to the program for help are larger than the 2016 survey which pegged the number of homeless veterans at 2400.

Justin Trudeau in 2019: "We are fighting veterans in court because they are asking for more than we can give."



Justin Trudeau spending since 2019: $689,000,000,000



Yes, that's almost 1 Trillion dollars.pic.twitter.com/ahX5Afw9cC — Mr. Surveillance 🍁 (@surveilz) September 8, 2022

Blacklock's reports:

Of 2,576 appeals for funding over two years a total 1,902 were approved. Most payments were issued within two days “for necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, medical care or expenses not otherwise covered,” according to the federal evaluation of the program.

Veteran and Paralympic athlete Christine Gauthier went on Tucker Carlson Wednesday to talk about how VAC suggested MAID to her. What a disgrace. Anyone know if there is a GiveSendGo? Or some help being set up for her? I can’t find anything. pic.twitter.com/i5CjUHnYSi — Ashley (@ashley_steen) January 7, 2023

Recently the Trudeau government has come under fire for offering veterans medical assistance in dying as opposed to proper medical care. To call on the government to support our veterans instead of offering them medically assisted suicide, please visit www.HelpNotHomicide.com.