Without real public debate, Canada has become known as the euthanasia capital of the world
Ezra Levant was joined by Amanda Achtman, a fellow guest at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC)'s 2023 conference, to discuss the expansion of Canada's medically-assisted dying regime.
This episode originally aired on November 3, 2023.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Amanda Achtman, a fellow guest at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC)'s 2023 conference. Amanda is a Canadian euthanasia prevention advocate who told Ezra she believes Canadians are losing touch with the idea of the sanctity of life, hence the encroachment of a regime like 'medical assistance in dying' (MAID).
"At first, when euthanasia was legalized nationwide, we were told this was for those were terminally ill with grievous and irremediable conditions. Now we're at the point where I think euthanasia deaths in Canada are on par, if not exceeding, total deaths from COVID," said Amanda. The government's own data now show that nearly 45,000 Canadians were euthanized from 2016-2022.
Amanda discussed the shocking expansion of MAID to allow even more healthcare providers to take place. Even those without a family doctor are eligible to have someone carry out the euthanization in their own home. "It is becoming a going saying that the only on-time healthcare is death, in Canada," she said.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
