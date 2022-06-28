Amazon 'all genders' group demands retailer terminate operations in pro-life states

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Hundreds of Amazon employees are calling on the online retail giant to terminate its operations in any U.S. state with pro-life legislation, in addition to a host of other demands.

According to an open letter signed by hundreds of Amazon employees of “all genders,” which was obtained by Libs of TikTok, employees demanded “immediate and decisive action against the threat to our basic human rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

“As part of Amazon’s wide-reaching efforts toward a more inclusive and diverse workforce, we believe that Amazon cannot let this recent decision go unanswered,” the letter said. “We ask Amazon, the world’s best employer, to actively defend against this assault on our liberty.”

The authors acknowledge that their demands may hurt Amazon, but argue that the extreme moves are justified as “these are unprecedented times.”

To Amazon Leadership, We, the undersigned, come to you today to request immediate and decisive action against the threat to our basic human rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. As part of Amazon’s wide-reaching efforts toward a more inclusive and diverse workforce, we believe that Amazon cannot let this recent decision go unanswered. We ask Amazon, the world’s best employer, to actively defend against this assault on our liberty. Below are proposed ideas on how Amazon might use its considerable influence and responsibility to help our country correct its course and mitigate the impact of the recent Supreme Court decision on amazon employees. Although some ideas bear a larger business risk than others, these are unprecedented times, which require us to Think Big and change the world. Use Amazon’s voice to publicly and unequivocally denounce this decision. Allow employees of all genders the space and time to grieve, express their frustrations, and protest against this assault on our rights. Organize company-sponsored protests in support of Amazon employees. Donate and match donations to bail funds and assistance groups working to expand abortion access for women and pregnant people in impacted states, such as:

https://aidaccess.org/en/

https://abortionfunds.org/

https://www.abortionfinder.org/

https://www.plancpills.org/ Expand remote work options to allow employees the option to relocate to states that choose to preserve their basic human rights. Audit and remove product offerings that misrepresent the fact on abortion or encourage hate speech or violence toward abortion seekers. Audit all political donations and immediately cease contributions to political committees that oppose abortion, including but not limited to the RGA, the RSLC, and the NRSC, as well as many other donations that fund anti-abortion campaigns. Enact company-wide policy change going forward to ensure that Amazon does nt aid or abet anti-abortion causes, ideologies, groups, or public figures, including via donation, product sale, public statement, or otherwise. Cease operations in states that enact laws that threaten the lives and liberty of abortion seekers, either by denying healthcare in life threatening circumstances or by criminalizing abortion seekers and providers. Given the attacks on our democracy, and the continued deterioration of our rights, we believe the time to act is now.

The publication of the open letter comes following Amazon’s public announcement in May stating that it would cover as much as $4,000 in travel expenses for any employees seeking an abortion in a different state. Amazon was among one of several major corporations to make the pledge, including Disney, Netflix, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup. Other companies, including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Walmart, have remained silent.

Clothing brand Patagonia went a step further by promising to pay bail for any employees who are arrested who “peacefully protest” in response to the repeal of Roe. The Amazon employees are demanding that their company also do the same, wanting it to “donate and match donations to bail funds” for those protesting for abortion rights.