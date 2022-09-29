Amazon to shutter 'multiple' call centres in the U.S. - Report

Amazon

Online retail giant Amazon is reportedly pushing its customer service employees to work from home as it moves to close a number of its U.S.-based offices in a cost-cutting measure.

Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, Twitch, and numerous other platforms and businesses, reportedly plans to shut down “multiple” call centres in a move to cut down on its real-estate expenditure, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. One of the locations cited for closure is a call centre in Kennewick, Washington.

Customer service employees make up a small portion of Amazon’s 1.5 million-strong workforce.

While the company did not comment on its plans to shut down call centres, a company rep confirmed to the publication that Amazon has plans to expand its remote work program for customer service employees.

“We’re offering additional members of our Customer Service team the increased flexibility that comes with working virtually,” Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said. “We’re working with employees to make sure their transition is seamless while continuing to prioritize best-in-class support for customers.”

Even before the pandemic and the shift towards working from home across the industry, Amazon made moves to allow call centre workers to work from home.

Bloomberg reports that the shift towards remote work could enable Amazon to maintain its staffing numbers and recruit new employees as its workforce would no longer require them to live close to an office.