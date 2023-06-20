American Medical Association recommends abandoning BMI, citing racism

By Ezra Levant Twitter Lawsuit Please chip in here to support my litigation against federal cabinet ministers Catherine McKenna and Steven Guilbeault for blocking Rebel News journalists on their official government Twitter accounts. Twitter Lawsuit E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Individuals advocating for body positivity for people with “larger bodies” celebrate as the American Medical Association (AMA) suggests abandoning the Body Mass Index (BMI) measurement, asserting that it is rooted in a history with racial biases.

According to the Daily Mail, the AMA states that the Body Mass Index (BMI) has caused “historical harm” and has been utilized to perpetuate “racist exclusion,” including by eugenicists.

The AMA additionally asserts that the assessment of body shape should be reconsidered “across race and ethnic groups, sexes, genders,” and medical practitioners should refrain from relying solely on the BMI as a measure of healthy weight.

“BMI does not appropriately represent racial and ethnic minorities,” the AMA website states.

NEW - American Medical Association now says BMI is "racist" because the measurement was designed based on white bodies in the 19th century.https://t.co/RwiaycgcP9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 19, 2023

The Body Mass Index utilizes height and weight as factors to determine whether an individual falls within the overweight category or not.

“It is important for physicians to understand the benefits and limitations of using BMI in clinical settings to determine the best care for their patients,” Dr. Jack Resneck, Jr., the AMA's immediate past president, said in a statement.

“Relative body shape and composition heterogeneity across race and ethnic groups, sexes, genders, and age-span is essential to consider when applying BMI as a measure of adiposity,” the AMA said.