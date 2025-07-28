American Christian musician defies cancellation attempts in cross-Canada tour

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie reacted to far-left demonstrators and government officials attempting to cancel U.S. Christian musician Sean Feucht's events across Canada.

Feucht, a MAGA supporter and pro-life advocate, has been on a cross-Canada tour performing his Christian rock music despite coordinated efforts to halt his events.

During a worship and performance on Friday evening in Montreal, a protester ran into the church and threw two smoke bombs in an attempt to disrupt the gathering. Feucht was targeted even with a heavy police presence at the Ministerios Restauración Church.

The show continued despite far-left agitators convening outside the church in an apparent effort to intimidate the Christian rocker and his supporters. The church has reportedly been fined $2500 by the city of Montreal for hosting the event without a permit.

Sean Feucht, Worship, and Canada's War on Christianity



Feucht's "Let Us Worship" movement began in response to California shutting down churches during the pandemic.



Sean Feucht, a U.S.-based pastor, gained prominence for incorporating music into his church services, often held… pic.twitter.com/XE6vNtZ9C6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 27, 2025

Feucht previously had venues in eastern Canada cancel shows over 'safety' concerns but was successfully able to find other venues willing to host his worships and performances.

Sheila condemned the attempts from government officials to shut down the Christian rocker's tour. "I don't think these politicians and these municipal bureaucrats, Parks Canada bureaucrats, I don't think they really speak for Canadians," she said.

"They speak for themselves, and their little bubble. But even people who disagree with Sean Feucht on some issues believe that he has a right to peacefully express those views," Sheila added.

Feucht is scheduled to perform at shows in Alberta and British Columbia next month, with the singer reportedly set to take the stage at the Alberta legislature grounds on August 22.