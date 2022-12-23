An all-ages Drag Brunch in Calgary attracts protesters

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

The Attic Bar and Stage in Calgary hosted an all-ages drag brunch which was titled “Waffle-y Cute,” with their slogan ‘drag, but make it adorable.’ The ‘all ages’ aspect and their call on the youth to come out is what drew lots of attention.

Lots of videos have been circulating online these last few months of children at drag events where things have gotten beyond inappropriate. Many people are concerned with children having anything to do with such performances, but some think it is completely fine and beneficial for kids to be introduced into the LGBTQ2S+ community by these events.

Two groups of protesters gathered outside for hours in extremely cold conditions, clashing at moments until the police presence continued to grow and move them apart. One group stood in favour of these children attending the event inside, and the other group came with concerns for the children's innocence and believed that it is child “grooming.” No arrests were made, but signs were ripped and destroyed by the drag support group.

The protest outside of the venue saw lots of support from people that came out in favour of children being exposed to drag. I was having a very hard time getting their side to talk to me, and instead, was greeted with anger, middle fingers, and swearing. They also began to chant all together, “Jesus wore a dress,” “Jesus was trans," and one gentleman said “Jesus did drag,” as Derek Reimer from Mission 7 Ministries was sharing the Word of God with them.

The group that came to protest against children being allowed in these events stayed until the end with the message of protecting the children and bringing back healthy boundaries.

