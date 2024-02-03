An update from the Rebels on mission at the U.S.-Mexico border

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on February 2, 2024.

Yesterday, Rebel News video journalists Lincoln Jay and Alexa Lavoie joined Ezra to give an update on their ongoing reporting mission at the Texas and Mexico border.

Lincoln Jay gave a recap of the last couple of days:

We haven't seen any illegal migrants crossing into Eagle Pass. I guess this is somewhat working, but one thing we have our eyes on is the new measures such as the razor wires and the Texas National Guard being here, I guess it seems to be working in this specific area.

But this border is so big that I don't know how they could ever stop illegal migrants from coming completely. That would be a very difficult task, in my opinion. Some other things are interesting, are we went in in Mexico, and just because we heard that some illegal migrants were getting turned around in Mexico by a Mexican military, we went across we saw some Mexican military, but we didn't see too much activity with regards to illegal migrants.

So one other interesting thing was when we entered Mexico and we walked across a bridge to get into Mexico. So as we were walking out of the bridge, this was the first time that we could actually see the Rio Grande. We were right above the Rio Grande River, the river that splits this part of Mexico, and I believe it's called Piedras Negras and Eagle Pass.

So we could see for the first time just the amount of security measures that they have to try and prevent illegal crossings, the amount of razor wires, razor wire on razor wire, on razor wire. And then right behind the reservoir, there are shipping containers lined up like a makeshift wall.

So that is just the first level of security, I guess you could say. I mean, there are multiple other fences of razor wire. So I'm not an expert on this, but I think it would be pretty challenging to cross over and get through that. There are probably ways that the cartels can get around it, but it makes it very difficult for sure.

The last point I'll leave you with which I found kind of interesting, is Dr. Phil is here. I think he's actually behind me right now as we speak. And the only thing I could make from his visit was he seemed to be delivering a message, a piece to the camera about the sheer amount of people that have crossed illegally into the USA.

I think he said it's over 6 million people in the past couple of years. That is apparently more than the population of 33 states in America. So those numbers alone just show you the crazy influx of people that try to enter the USA. It seems like the word has gotten out. But one thing I can tell you is that it seems that things have seemed to slow down here in Eagle Pass.

I can't say that for certain because I wasn't here before. This is my first time here. But from what I've seen online, from how things were in December and so on, it seems that this has stopped legal immigration for the most part here in Shelby, part in Eagle Pass. But I think there's always going to be a way for people to get through and it's going to be very hard to stop everybody from coming in.