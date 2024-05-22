Andrew Bolt condemns media bias in coverage of Melbourne protests

Sky News host Andrew Bolt has slammed the mainstream media's coverage of major protests in Melbourne over the weekend.

Bolt concurred with Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini, stating that the media was “absolutely dishonest” in portraying the clash between anti-Israel protesters and a rally against antisemitism as two equivalent groups, while neglecting to specify the origins of the six arrests.

The demonstrations on Sunday saw one person arrested for bill posting, three for hindering police, another for hindering police and providing a false name, and a sixth for assaulting police and possessing a drug of dependence.

Rallygoers, including Christian founders of the 'Never Again is Now' movement and members of the Jewish community, displayed Australian and Israeli flags and held umbrellas with the slogan “stop hate mate”.

Bolt condemned the actions of the "very ugly anti-Israel mobs" as Victoria Police, mounted police, and riot squad officers intervened to separate the two groups in the city centre.

"The protest this weekend showed the stark difference between the groups and their behaviour," Bolt said, criticising the media for not distinguishing between them. "Reports suggesting both sides were equally bad hide the truth about the anti-Israel protest encouraged by Albanese's silence."

Both Bolt and Yemini called out the media for not mentioning that the six arrests were from the “pro-Hamas” group and not the anti-Semitism rally.