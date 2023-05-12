Andrew Bridgen is taking former health secretary Matt Hancock to court

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Back in January 2023, then-Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen began to raise concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. Bridgen eventually lost his role as Conservative whip over the comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine, and was accused in a tweet by former health secretary Matt Hancock as spouting “anti-Semitic, anti-vax, anti-scientific conspiracy theories”.

Since leaving the Conservative party, Bridgen has been a thorn in the party’s side and hasn’t stopping speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccination and raising awareness of vaccine-injured Brits.

You can of course continue to watch my speech on @rumblevideo: https://t.co/Waw3kPoHww — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) March 17, 2023

Bridgen is one of the few conservative MPs to come out and criticise the COVID-19 vaccination plan and not buckle under pressure from colleagues. Other MPs dabbled, but after initially questioning the official line were soon brought to heel and thereafter remained silent. Bridgen, however, has stood up for his constituents, even giving a speech in Parliament raising the issue of a rising excess mortality in the U.K.

Now, Mr Bridgen has joined Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party and is crowdfunding a legal case to take Hancock to court and sue him for defamation. To see Andrew Bridgen’s official statement on the Reclaim Party website, click here.

It’s unclear what will happen in this upcoming court case, but there will be millions of British people hoping Mr Bridgen can weather the political storm and bring freedom-loving Brits to calmer waters.

For more of Rebel News coverage from the U.K., news check out UKreporters.co.uk.