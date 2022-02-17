Kent State, Logan Paul and Charlie Kirk | Kaitlin Bennett on Andrew Says 61

Kaitlin Bennett a.k.a. the 'Kent State Gun Girl' joins Andrew Says to discuss the abuse she's faced on American college campuses and the talking points used against her.

Bennett also recalls her appearances on Logan Paul's podcast which would later be removed, her spat with Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA as well as what's to come for her content in the future now that she is having a child.

In a bonus segment, Bennett reveals which content creators she most enjoys and recalls a beef she had with a fellow YouTuber that mocked her fans.