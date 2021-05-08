Andrew Says Owns John Doyle | Andrew Says #22

John Doyle is a YouTuber and political commentator who hosts “HeckOffCommie” and runs the website of the same name. John also frequently appears as a guest commentator on the channel Slightly Offensive with Elijah Schaffer.

Some of John's most famous videos include “Taking Liberals to Shoot Guns” and “Open Carrying a Glock in Whole Foods.”

On this episode of Andrew Says, Andrew and John talk about the demoralization of the population by social media, corporate 'woke-ism,' and logical fallacies in different political points of view.

Exclusive to RebelNews+, Andrew and John discuss LGBT Republicans, online censorship, and Doyle's strategy in dealing with shadow-banning and demonetization.

