Andrew Scheer takes Carney to task as Parliament returns

“Household debt, up at record levels. Number of people who can't pay their mortgages, increasing. Foodbank use, continuing to rise. Now, TD Bank is forecasting a recession with hundreds of thousands of lost jobs,” said Conservative MP Andrew Scheer in a scathing critique of the Liberal government as parliamentarians returned to the House of Commons this week.

In response, Prime Minister Mark Carney asserted his government “expects the support of all in this House” as it pursues the removal of internal trade barriers and nation-building projects.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts as Carney made his first appearance as prime minister in Commons.

After defending the Liberals decision to delay a budget announcement, Sheila said it Carney was pretending “to need some time” to “figure out what the government is doing” despite the government “doing everything” Carney told it to do as Trudeau's economic adviser.

“Why are they being so disingenuous when it comes to the budget?” wondered Lise. “Because they know that it would cause such blowback, that the people of Canada would not support the initiatives that they're planning on shovelling our money at.”

Scheer also took aim at Carney for his anti-American “elbows up” campaign, while quietly dropping retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. Carney, however, responded that tariffs were having “maximum impact” on the U.S.

“What is he talking about?” asked a bewildered Sheila. “He campaigned on having that $20 billion [in revenue from tariffs] while also repealing the tariffs.”

Carney capitulated to the U.S., Lise said, “and then claims that what he's doing is having maximum damage effect on our closest friends and neighbours and trade partners in the United States, while guarding our Canadian industry. What!?”

“He lied,” added Sheila.