Andrew Tate’s detention extended by another 30 days in Romania

AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

The Bucharest Tribunal in Romania has authorized the extension of Andrew Tate's detention by another 30 days, according to a statement by a spokesperson for the Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT on Tuesday.

Tate, a British-U.S. citizen with millions of followers on social media, has been heavily criticized for his misogynistic views and negative influence on young men. Tate, along with his brother Tristan, were arrested on Dec. 29 on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking at his property north of Bucharest.

Two Romanian women are also in custody in the same case. None of the four suspects have been formally charged.

The Associated Press reports that the Tates have been granted three 30-day extensions since their arrest, with the brothers losing an appeal on Feb. 1 of a judge’s decision on Jan. 20 to keep them in custody while investigations continued.

According to a document explaining the earlier decision, the judge considered the "particular dangerousness of the defendants" and their ability to identify vulnerable victims "in search of better life opportunities."

The Bucharest Tribunal granted prosecutors’ request to hold the Tates for another 30 days while the two Romanian women will be put under house arrest.

Eugen Vidineac, one of the lawyers representing the Tate brothers, stated that the defense team would challenge another extension if issued, maintaining that the defense had "effectively paralyzed the evidence" so far and that there was enough evidence to keep the Tates in custody.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency stated after the December arrests that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and were sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

Victims were allegedly lured with pretenses of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance, and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime group — a widely-documented method of human trafficking known as the “loverboy” tactic.

In January, Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest linked with the Tate brothers and towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth an estimated $3.9 million. Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the cars’ owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims. Tate also unsuccessfully appealed the asset seizure.

Tate, who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views.

He has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a "political" attack designed to silence him, claiming that he was the victim of persecution by the “Matrix” — a borrowed term that refers to the establishment.

Prior to Tuesday's decision, a post on Andrew Tate’s Twitter account expressed confidence in his lawyers and his eventual release. Another tweet stated, "I can easily think myself into euphoric gratefulness for things as simple as having air to breathe. I can easily think myself into the deepest and darkest depression. I’ve seen hell. I’ve lived hell. I can produce either state."