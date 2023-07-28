Anheuser-Busch axes hundreds of jobs following Bud Light transgender campaign backlash

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the beverage giant that saw sales nosedive after an ill-received Bud Light marketing campaign with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, is letting go of hundreds of staff members.

The company confirmed that roughly 380 employees, spanning all corporate functions and equating to 2% of their 19,000-strong workforce, will be given the pink slip. As of mid-July, Bud Light's U.S. sales plummeted by a whopping 26.5%, the Daily Wire reported.

"Although these decisions weigh heavily on us, it's critical to ensure our organization remains poised for future, long-term success," Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth commented. "These alterations to our corporate structure will empower our teams to double down on what they do best - brewing top-notch beer for everyone."

Consumer demand for Bud Light took a significant hit in April, following a TikTok video from Mulvaney showcasing a custom beer can while marking his one-year anniversary of "being a woman". Bars, eateries, and retail stores have all reported an unprecedented drop in Bud Light sales since then.

During an interview on CBS's "This Morning" in late June, Whitworth characterized the backlash as "divisive". He said, "The conversation around Bud Light has shifted from beer to a divisive debate, a place where Bud Light really doesn't fit. Our brand should be about uniting people."

When questioned about the company's motive in gifting Mulvaney a custom-designed can, Whitworth repeated the company's early May statement, affirming, "It was simply a gift - just one can."