Another allegation of sexual assault in one of Trudeau’s COVID jails

PETITION: No COVID Jails 9,727 signatures

Goal: 7,500 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure NO COVID JAILS 231 Donors

Goal: 3000 Donors Donate

The Best Western Premier near the Toronto airport is part hotel/part internment camp. And Sarah Smith of Barrie, Ont., never wants to stay there again.

Sarah recently returned to Toronto from Greece, landing at Pearson International Airport. Par for the course these days, Sarah was transported to a COVID quarantine hotel — in her case, the Best Western. The experience rattled her. Sarah alleges that she was sexually assaulted by a man there, a man who she believed worked at the hotel in some capacity, though it turns out he may not be an employee at all.

The alleged assault occurred in the hotel’s parking garage when Sarah went there to smoke.

The man — who she thought was an employee — offered to accompany her to the parkade.

Afterwards, he started to get handsy. He insisted on massaging Sarah, even though she wasn’t keen on the idea.

Sure enough, it wasn’t long before he began touching her inappropriately.

Sarah says that when she broke off his groping advances, the man exposed his penis and began masturbating.

Sarah then says she beat a hasty retreat back to her room. Front desk staff claimed the man didn’t work at the hotel — which raises the question: how was this person allowed to linger around the lobby and interact with guests/inmates? Or did this man perhaps know someone who works at the hotel?

When Sarah was released, she promptly filed a police report. Toronto Police are now investigating; it should be noted that none of Sarah’s allegations have been proven in a court of law.

Recently, we decided to visit this Best Western property along with Sarah.

Alas, our mission to get some answers only resulted in the front desk employees calling the police. How odd: they seemed nonchalant that one of their guests had allegedly been sexually assaulted, but reacted angrily when asked questions.

Meanwhile, we reached out to the media relations department at Best Western’s head office; our emails were not returned. Likewise, we reached out to the Public Health Agency of Canada, which is responsible for running the COVID quarantine hotel program; again, no comment was forthcoming.

Bottom line: it seems to us that if Sarah’s story is indeed true, this would be another criminal act taking place in one of these COVID jails, courtesy of the Justin Trudeau Liberals.

Oh, how we’d love to directly ask Prime Minister Trudeau about the alleged sexual assault of Sarah Smith. We wonder what our feminist PM would have to say.

Our hunch? He would probably say something along the lines of Sarah “experiencing it differently”…