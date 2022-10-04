Another classic character goes gay: this time, it's Scooby-Doo's Velma

YouTube/ Warner Bros. Entertainment

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

In true Hollywood fashion, another iconic character is coming out as gay.

According to Variety, in the new animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, Velma is a lesbian.

Daily Mail writes that the news comes after “decades of speculation surrounding her sexuality,” which was either innocently missed by the show’s target audience or was never one of her character traits to begin with.

Despite Velma having a male love interest in the second live-action Scooby-Doo movie, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, Pink News reports that “this confirmation of Velma’s queerness explicitly on the screen has been a long time coming.”

In a now-deleted tweet, James Gunn, the director of the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie wrote: “in 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (released the version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Pink News reports that “in the original script, Daphne and Velma shared a kiss, but, unfortunately, that scene will never see the light of day.”

In a viral clip confirming Velma’s sexuality, Velma enters a room with Scooby snacks and blushes after seeing her new love interest Coco Diablo for the first time.

Scooby-Doo fans rejoice as Velma is finally portrayed as a lesbian in the movie animation ‘Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!’ https://t.co/5xcKYgzsUM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2022

In response, fans, who all appear to be adults, expressed excitement on social media about finally introducing an explicitly gay character to the Scooby-Doo franchise.

What we want to know, however, is if this new character development is how the creators of Scooby-Doo intended it or if this is just another Hollywood attempt to gain brownie points with the woke mob.