Another floor-crosser bolsters the Liberal power grab

Political opportunists are playing a game of musical chairs in the corridors of Parliament Hill, maneuvering to hand the Liberal minority a backdoor majority.

Tamara Ugolini
  March 11, 2026   |   News Analysis

 

Nunavut NDP MP Lori Idlout has crossed the floor to join Mark Carney's Liberals, as confirmed in a late-night statement from interim NDP Leader Don Davies. The NDP caucus is "very disappointed," and they're calling for Idlout to face her voters in a by-election.

This makes Idlout the fourth defector to the Liberals since November, following Conservative switchovers. The move gives the Liberals 170 seats, just two shy of a majority in the House.

With three federal by-elections called for April 13 in Scarborough Southwest, University—Rosedale, and Terrebonne, the Liberals are tantalizingly close to securing a majority. Should they win two out of three, Carney will lock in control without having to call a general election.

Deflections like this misrepresent the electoral process and the math of parliamentary majorities, especially since the Liberals have largely stayed in power through confidence-and-supply agreements in recent years.

The NDP is down to a handful of seats, while the Liberals keep consolidating power through the back door.

Arctic sovereignty, Indigenous rights, and climate action were cited as Idlout's reasons —but for many Canadians, it seems more like political opportunism in Ottawa's endless game of musical chairs.

