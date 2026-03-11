Another floor-crosser bolsters the Liberal power grab
Political opportunists are playing a game of musical chairs in the corridors of Parliament Hill, maneuvering to hand the Liberal minority a backdoor majority.
Nunavut NDP MP Lori Idlout has crossed the floor to join Mark Carney's Liberals, as confirmed in a late-night statement from interim NDP Leader Don Davies. The NDP caucus is "very disappointed," and they're calling for Idlout to face her voters in a by-election.
March 11, 2026
This makes Idlout the fourth defector to the Liberals since November, following Conservative switchovers. The move gives the Liberals 170 seats, just two shy of a majority in the House.
Petition: Fire floor-crossing MP Matt Jeneroux— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 18, 2026
SIGN OUR PETITION NOW: https://t.co/LuFFDSQgLi.
With three federal by-elections called for April 13 in Scarborough Southwest, University—Rosedale, and Terrebonne, the Liberals are tantalizingly close to securing a majority. Should they win two out of three, Carney will lock in control without having to call a general election.
Deflections like this misrepresent the electoral process and the math of parliamentary majorities, especially since the Liberals have largely stayed in power through confidence-and-supply agreements in recent years.
Editorial: “Too Close for Comfort: Carney Floor Crosser Comes From a Riding Tainted by PRC Interference”— Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) December 12, 2025
— @scoopercooper The Bureauhttps://t.co/N2RKq5m6Hs pic.twitter.com/AmuHtRZ3H3
The NDP is down to a handful of seats, while the Liberals keep consolidating power through the back door.
Arctic sovereignty, Indigenous rights, and climate action were cited as Idlout's reasons —but for many Canadians, it seems more like political opportunism in Ottawa's endless game of musical chairs.
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor