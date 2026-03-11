Another floor-crosser bolsters the Liberal power grab

Nunavut NDP MP Lori Idlout has crossed the floor to join Mark Carney's Liberals, as confirmed in a late-night statement from interim NDP Leader Don Davies. The NDP caucus is "very disappointed," and they're calling for Idlout to face her voters in a by-election.

This makes Idlout the fourth defector to the Liberals since November, following Conservative switchovers. The move gives the Liberals 170 seats, just two shy of a majority in the House.

With three federal by-elections called for April 13 in Scarborough Southwest, University—Rosedale, and Terrebonne, the Liberals are tantalizingly close to securing a majority. Should they win two out of three, Carney will lock in control without having to call a general election.