WATCH: Another Liberal scandal emerges following bizarre leadership vote

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant was surprised when Mark Carney got 85.9% of the Liberal leadership vote, yesterday. Few Canadians know much about Carney, including most Liberals.

The fact that Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s high-profile lieutenant for nearly a decade, couldn’t even get 10% of her party’s vote was astonishing.

But the more we looked into it, the more incredible the “official” numbers were.

Take this one: in Chrystia Freeland’s own Toronto riding of University-Rosedale, she got just 11.8% of the vote, and Mark Carney got 83%.

In terms of raw numbers, in her own district—where she and her family live, where she’s best-known—she got a grand total of just 188 people to vote for her. In a district with more than 100,000 people.

It’s the same thing for Karina Gould, another cabinet minister. She’s from Burlington, Ontario. Her whole life and family are there. But according to the Liberals, only 190 people supported her. Mark Carney crushed her.

The Liberals say they had nearly 400,000 people "registered" but only a fraction of that—just over 150,000—were verified and had their vote counted.

Why were most voters disqualified? Was it fraud? Were they impersonating someone? Were they fake accounts? Were they trying to vote from a foreign country?

Who was in charge of deciding who could vote or not? How were hundreds of thousands of individual votes handled in a matter of hours—was it by computer program? Who wrote that program—and was it hacked?

Who certified the vote? Were there any scrutineers? We don’t trust it.

This stinks, and we need an audit to find out what's going on.