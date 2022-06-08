ANOTHER SCREENING! 'Trucker Rebellion' pulls into Edmonton on June 16

After two successful screenings at the Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary, Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade is travelling north to Edmonton for another special event.

Come join Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid and the rest of our Alberta team for dinner and a show at Buffet Royale in Sherwood Park.

You've heard of the Canadian 'freedom truckers' who protested discriminatory vaccine mandates, but they didn't all go to Ottawa. Another group decided to make their voices heard by taking a stand at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border crossing.

This is their story.

SCHEDULE:

7:00 p.m. MT - Buffet dinner

8:00 p.m. MT - Documentary screening

9:30 p.m. MT - Q&A with journalists, filmmakers and special guests.

For more information or to get your tickets, click here — but act fast, because tickets for this event are very limited.