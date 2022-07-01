Anti-Israel protesters target Thornhill kosher grocery store
'Protesters screaming free Palestine, yelling anti-Semitic slurs and intimidating Jews in Thornhill outside a plaza of mainly kosher establishments. This is NOT anti Zionism —it’s a blatant act of antisemitic hate which must be condemned by everyone,' commented MP Melissa Lantsman.
Conservative MP for Thornhill, Melissa Lantsman, posted a video to her Twitter account on Canada Day of anti-Israel protesters outside of a kosher grocery, Taste of Israel, located at a shopping centre in Thornhill Ontario.
“Palestine will be free,” the half dozen picketers chanted.
Happening now: Protesters screaming free Palestine, yelling anti-Semitic slurs and intimidating Jews in #Thornhill outside a plaza of mainly kosher establishments. This is NOT anti Zionism —it’s a blatant act of #antisemitic hate which must be condemned by everyone. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/T7eyzIJC14— Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) July 1, 2022
The Anti-Israel demonstrators could be seen holding Palestinian flags and wearing camouflage. Some had their faces obscured, while another yelled at cars in a parking lot through a megaphone.
Lantsman, herself Jewish, was previously accused by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of standing with Nazis.
ICYMI: Justin Trudeau accused Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, a Jewish woman, of "standing with people who wave swastikas," and refused to apologize. pic.twitter.com/IxkvNJVFsL— MRCTV (@mrctv) February 19, 2022
Last year, Lantsman challenged Liberal MP Jenica Atwin to a debate about Israel.
Does @JenicaAtwin still consider Israel an apartheid state? I think voters need to know where the Liberals stand. I suggest an open debate. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fZhY9LmeVN— Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) June 14, 2021
Atwin did not accept.
Ottawa Reports
Rebel News has sent David Menzies, William Diaz, Efron Monsanto, and videographer Mauricio Pacheco to Ottawa to cover Canada Day celebrations and protests.Ottawa Reports
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.