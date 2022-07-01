Anti-Israel protesters target Thornhill kosher grocery store

Melissa Lantsman/Twitter

Conservative MP for Thornhill, Melissa Lantsman, posted a video to her Twitter account on Canada Day of anti-Israel protesters outside of a kosher grocery, Taste of Israel, located at a shopping centre in Thornhill Ontario.

“Palestine will be free,” the half dozen picketers chanted.

Happening now: Protesters screaming free Palestine, yelling anti-Semitic slurs and intimidating Jews in #Thornhill outside a plaza of mainly kosher establishments. This is NOT anti Zionism —it’s a blatant act of #antisemitic hate which must be condemned by everyone. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/T7eyzIJC14 — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) July 1, 2022

The Anti-Israel demonstrators could be seen holding Palestinian flags and wearing camouflage. Some had their faces obscured, while another yelled at cars in a parking lot through a megaphone.

Lantsman, herself Jewish, was previously accused by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of standing with Nazis.

ICYMI: Justin Trudeau accused Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, a Jewish woman, of "standing with people who wave swastikas," and refused to apologize. pic.twitter.com/IxkvNJVFsL — MRCTV (@mrctv) February 19, 2022

Last year, Lantsman challenged Liberal MP Jenica Atwin to a debate about Israel.

Does @JenicaAtwin still consider Israel an apartheid state? I think voters need to know where the Liberals stand. I suggest an open debate. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fZhY9LmeVN — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) June 14, 2021

Atwin did not accept.