Anti-Israel protesters target Thornhill kosher grocery store

'Protesters screaming free Palestine, yelling anti-Semitic slurs and intimidating Jews in Thornhill outside a plaza of mainly kosher establishments. This is NOT anti Zionism —it’s a blatant act of antisemitic hate which must be condemned by everyone,' commented MP Melissa Lantsman.

Conservative MP for Thornhill, Melissa Lantsman, posted a video to her Twitter account on Canada Day of anti-Israel protesters outside of a kosher grocery, Taste of Israel, located at a shopping centre in Thornhill Ontario.

“Palestine will be free,” the half dozen picketers chanted.

The Anti-Israel demonstrators could be seen holding Palestinian flags and wearing camouflage. Some had their faces obscured, while another yelled at cars in a parking lot through a megaphone.

Lantsman, herself Jewish, was previously accused by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of standing with Nazis.

Last year, Lantsman challenged Liberal MP Jenica Atwin to a debate about Israel.

Atwin did not accept.

