Anti-Christian blacklister claims he's 'no anarchist'

The author of a controversial anti-Christian blacklist formerly participated in Anarchist Youth protests.

Despite this, Spencer Sunshine refuted claims that he is an anarchist. "I am not an anarchist in the anti-statist sense," he wrote in an earlier X post. "It’s more that I am not an ethno-nationalist."

Sunshine clarified his first protest was in opposition to Cracker Barrel firing openly gay employees in the Atlanta area in 1990, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

"I went back to another demo there with the Anarchist Youth Federation in 1992," he tweeted.

Sunshine is a freelance writer and activist, who describes himself as an "extra-parliamentary radical leftist." He admitted to "work[ing] on political projects with anarchists for many decades."

The Anti-Hate Network lumped the Campaign Life Coalition and its affiliated LifeSiteNews with neo-Nazis and skinheads.



MORE: https://t.co/t5upNjJJbb pic.twitter.com/ubaEGL0aUn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 13, 2024

Among his written works include an anti-Catholic blacklist distributed by the taxpayer-subsidized Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN). Details for fees paid to Sunshine were not disclosed.

In 2018, Spencer wrote 40 Ways To Fight The Far-Right, a booklet on blacklisting "hate movements." It lumped together a Canadian pro-life lobbyist group called Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) and its affiliated LifeSiteNews with neo-Nazis and skinheads. Campaign Life organizes a yearly pro-life rally on Parliament Hill attended by Christian schoolchildren.

"The CAHN seemingly can’t tolerate differences of opinion," CLC spokesperson Josie Luetke told Rebel News.

"They are attacking anyone who dares question the politically correct, anti-life, and anti-family ideology that has an iron grip over our nation, or at least our government and many institutions," she said. "It’s disgraceful that CAHN receives government funding."

On August 7 the CAHN republished the booklet after receiving $640,000 in federal grants for "research."

'It is legal to have an abortion up until the moment of birth,' said Kim, an organizer with the Campaign Life Coalition, to Rebel News on Thursday at the March for Life rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario.



FULL REPORT by @rkraychik: https://t.co/PVwt5TaFtJ pic.twitter.com/SJiOe8fwgI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 15, 2023

Elizabeth Simons, executive director of the Anti-Hate Network, said the handouts did not directly finance the 40 Ways booklet. She defended the blacklist.

Rebel News attempted to contact Sunshine but did not hear back at publication.

The activist, in a post to X, said he was unaffiliated with any government agency or political party.

"I am not funded by any anti-extremism centers, universities, think tanks, government agencies, non-profits or anyone else except viewers like you," tweeted Sunshine. "By the way I am super broke," he added.

Records show Sunshine has 129 Patreon sponsors with payments totalling $878 monthly.

CAHN has sought ongoing funding as a federal "anti-hate watchdog." In 2023 the group petitioned the Commons finance committee for $5 million in five-year funding.

Author of anti-Catholic blacklist distributed by fed-subsidized activists said he's not an anarchist per se but used to demonstrate with Anarchist Youth Federation. Distributors were paid $640K.

"None of the government’s programs explicitly name the far right as a threat to Canada’s democracy," wrote the Network. "We need to address the far right because it wants to do away with our liberal democracy."

Luetke contends the rhetoric is sickening. "They feel obliged to brand a wide variety of reasonable views as 'hate,' 'fascist,' or 'far-right,' and to lump them in the same category as Nazism," she said.

"They encourage doxing of 'fascists' … which can lead to violence. They also encourage getting people fired for 'ask[ing] local businesses to refuse to serve them.'"

"They’re afraid of the truth," she further claimed.