Anti-Hate Network blacklists Christian group as 'hate movement'

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network attacked Christians and white people in a recent blacklist denouncing hate.

The blacklist, 40 Ways To Fight The Far-Right, referenced “far-right and hate movements … seen in Canada in the last few years.” It lumped together the Campaign Life Coalition and its affiliated LifeSiteNews with neo-Nazis and skinheads.

“The Catholic Church has survived for the last 2,000 years,” Kathleen Toth, Campaign Life’s founding president, wrote in 2000. “Its followers have weathered persecutions, wars, famines and intolerance from non-Catholics who disagree with its teachings.”

Campaign Life Coalition could not be reached for comment at publication.

Josh Alexander, a Renfrew Ontario St Joseph's Catholic High School student, was suspended for 20 days in late 2022 for expressing the accepted Catholic view in class and on social media that there are only two genders.



The booklet also claimed “white boys and men” constitute most ‘hate-promoting’ movements, though it did not elaborate or source this claim.

The federally-subsidized Anti-Hate Network defines ‘hate-promoting’ as “ideologies, groups, movements and individuals which target members of protected groups.”

Canadian Heritage and Public Safety Canada provided $640,000 in funding “research” to the organization. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge did not comment on publication, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“The purpose of this grant is to provide funding to research and establish a framework for the Canadian Anti-Hate Network so it may carry out studies on the far-right landscape in Canada that conform with human subject research ethics,” the public safety department said in a statement.

Elizabeth Simons, executive director of the Anti-Hate Network, said the handouts did not directly finance the 40 Ways booklet. “No discussion was had with any branch of government about the booklet,” she said.

Deputy Director Simons defended the blacklist. “The guide does not contain the word ‘Catholics’ at all,” she said. It was a republication of writings by Spencer Sunshine, a U.S. freelancer and activist.

Details for fees paid to Sunshine were not disclosed. Rebel News attempted to reach the Network but did not receive a response at writing.

“I am super broke so if you’d like to help me so I can work on more projects like this consider signing up for my Patreon for $2 a month,” Sunshine tweeted on August 7, the day the 40 Ways booklet was republished. Records show Sunshine has 129 Patreon sponsors with payments totalling $878 monthly.