Anti-COVID measures festival in Quebec draws “superspreader” criticism from mainstream media

The anti-COVID measures Festival des Gaulois recently took place in Saint-Benoît-Labre, a small town near Québec City. All weekend long before the event, the mainstream media proclaimed the irresponsibility of the event, claiming that there could be an outbreak of COVID cases as a result. A court order was also issued to obligate the organizers to respect public health measures. A public health official came almost every day to have a look at the site and make sure all guidelines were being followed.

The mainstream media spent many hours across the road to try to catch someone not following the rules. The protesters expressed their discontent vis-a-vis the media by spraying the curbs with liquid manure, going so far as to put a dead skunk there.

Two major events also took place the same weekend. The town of Lac Mégantic’s festival “Lac en fête” as well as the Diesel Fest in Montreal clearly demonstrate the illogicality of this media coverage. Neither of these two festivals was publicized as potentially being a superspreader event, but when we look at images of these different events we can see that there was no difference other than the fact that one of them brought together people who are opposed to the public health measures.