HIRING: Anti-Discrimination Reporter (Toronto)

Rebel News is seeking a dedicated Anti-Discrimination Reporter to join our Toronto newsroom. This reporter will focus on covering stories of anti-Christian and anti-Jewish discrimination across Canada.

The ideal candidate will have sharp instincts for breaking news, strong video and written journalism skills, and the courage to tackle challenging stories that mainstream outlets often ignore. This is a full-time, on-camera position that includes occasional travel across Canada.

Responsibilities

Identify breaking stories related to anti-Christian and anti-Jewish discrimination by closely monitoring news and developing a network of reliable sources.

related to anti-Christian and anti-Jewish discrimination by closely monitoring news and developing a network of reliable sources. Report quickly and accurately on these stories, ideally on location — including travel by car or occasional air travel.

on these stories, ideally on location — including travel by car or occasional air travel. Produce compelling video journalism , working with a videographer/editor or independently when necessary.

, working with a videographer/editor or independently when necessary. Create 4–5 reports per week , primarily video-based, with occasional written articles or commentary.

, primarily video-based, with occasional written articles or commentary. Engage directly with the public , including: Scrumming politicians and public figures with accountability questions. Conducting “man-on-the-street” interviews. Attending public events and rallies as a journalist.

, including: Support Rebel News campaigns tied to the anti-discrimination beat, such as petitions, crowdfunding initiatives, or advocacy projects.

tied to the anti-discrimination beat, such as petitions, crowdfunding initiatives, or advocacy projects. Social media and audience engagement: Take and organize photos in the field for thumbnails and Rebel News promotional use. Share updates and live content on X (Twitter) and other platforms using Rebel News branding. Promote your stories on your personal social media channels (with Rebel branding). Participate in pre-approved outside media appearances to represent Rebel News.



Qualifications

Strong knowledge of Canadian political, cultural, and religious issues.

Experience in video journalism, digital media, or related communications fields.

Excellent on-camera presence — this is a public-facing role; pseudonyms are not permitted.

Ability to work independently and meet tight deadlines.

Strong writing skills for web articles, press releases, and email communications.

Valid driver’s license required.

Willingness to work evenings and weekends when breaking news demands it.

Personal Attributes

Courage to ask tough but fair questions, even of powerful individuals.

Comfortable challenging mainstream narratives and ruffling establishment feathers.

Collaborative and communicative, able to work well with a remote team.

Not shy to ask for donations to fund journalism on camera.

Organized, detail-oriented, and adaptable to a fast-paced news environment.

Passion for defending free speech and civil liberties.

Salary

Compensation commensurate with experience.

How to Apply

Candidates should submit:

A short demo video (90 seconds to 3 minutes) in the Rebel News style. This can be unedited cell phone or webcam footage and should demonstrate: Your choice of subject matter

Your ability to communicate clearly

Your perspective and reporting style A cover letter and resume.

About Rebel News

Rebel News is Canada’s largest independent online news network, dedicated to telling the other side of the story since 2015.

We don’t just report the news — we participate in it, engaging directly with our audience through journalism, commentary, advocacy, and events. Unlike the mainstream media, we never take government funding. Our work is entirely supported by viewers like you who believe in fearless, independent journalism.