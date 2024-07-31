Anti-Israel Officeworks employee refuses to serve Jewish man
A video has gone viral on social media revealing an incident where a customer was sensationally denied lamination services due to an employee's extreme political views.
Footage has emerged online of a shocking incident at an Officeworks store in Australia after a man recorded his interaction with a young staff member who refused to laminate pages of the Australian Jewish News newspaper.
The employee, proudly wearing a rainbow lanyard to signal inclusivity, stated she was "pro-Palestine" and therefore would not provide the requested service at the Elsternwick store in Melbourne in an incident that occurred earlier this year.
Notice how she is wearing a rainbow lanyard to show how ‘tolerant and virtuous’ she is— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 1, 2024
It’s like real-life pronouns in bio https://t.co/Ayj8VxCaGX
The man, remaining calm and measured throughout the encounter, asked if this was the official position of Officeworks or a personal one.
"We have the right to deny jobs," The employee replied, refusing to serve the man for political reasons.
"That's my position but we have the right to deny jobs," she claimed.
When the man pressed further, asking which part of the job was problematic, the employee admitted she had not fully reviewed the content but was still unwilling to proceed.
Despite the man's request to speak to a manager, the employee confirmed her decision was final for her department, saying, "I'm not comfortable doing it."
She ultimately asked the customer to leave, stating, "We won't be continuing your transaction."
Jew refused service at Office Works— Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) August 1, 2024
AJA has been contacted by a member of the Jewish community in Victoria who was refused service.
The Office Works manager took issue with the Jew because he wanted to laminate a page of the Australian Jewish News newspaper.
The Office… pic.twitter.com/Jrc6bTo9Ay
Officeworks has been contacted for comment.
- By Avi Yemini
