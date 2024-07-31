Anti-Israel Officeworks employee refuses to serve Jewish man

Footage has emerged online of a shocking incident at an Officeworks store in Australia after a man recorded his interaction with a young staff member who refused to laminate pages of the Australian Jewish News newspaper.

The employee, proudly wearing a rainbow lanyard to signal inclusivity, stated she was "pro-Palestine" and therefore would not provide the requested service at the Elsternwick store in Melbourne in an incident that occurred earlier this year.

The man, remaining calm and measured throughout the encounter, asked if this was the official position of Officeworks or a personal one.

"We have the right to deny jobs," The employee replied, refusing to serve the man for political reasons. "That's my position but we have the right to deny jobs," she claimed.

When the man pressed further, asking which part of the job was problematic, the employee admitted she had not fully reviewed the content but was still unwilling to proceed.

Despite the man's request to speak to a manager, the employee confirmed her decision was final for her department, saying, "I'm not comfortable doing it."

She ultimately asked the customer to leave, stating, "We won't be continuing your transaction."

Officeworks has been contacted for comment.