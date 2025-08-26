'Queers for Palestine' protesters shut down Ottawa Pride parade

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Chris Dacey discussed how anti-Israel protesters halted and cancelled Sunday's Pride parade in Ottawa.

Dacey explained that as the parade reached outside the prime minister's office, a large group of anti-Israel protesters appeared and blocked off the street.

"Just as this parade was getting on to Wellington Street, basically directly in front of the PMO, there was a golf cart, surprisingly enough, there was a Grand Marshal then a Palestinian golf cart that was I guess an approved contingent of this thing, but it was very quickly joined by a mass of other Palestinians that came up from the back," he said.

"They basically ground the thing to a halt there. They made it as far as the House of Commons, where they shut it all down. And an hour or two later the whole thing was cancelled," Dacey continued.

🏳️‍🌈 Capital Pride Parade CANCELLED by Queers 4 Palestine 🇵🇸



As the start of the Capital Pride Parade made it to the Prime Minister's Office, the very first vehicle was a Palestinian golf cart.



It was joined by what appeared to be a rogue group of "Queers 4 Palestine"… pic.twitter.com/lmiS3iBoIl — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) August 25, 2025

Ezra condemned the Globe and Mail for stating that the Pride parade was cancelled simply for "coinciding" with a pro-Palestine rally.

"I think it hides the truth of what happened. They didn't coincide, it was a blockade. It was a deliberate, targeted blockade. They hijacked the Pride parade to get all its buzz and attention, and blocked it," he said.

Capital Pride, the organizers of the parade, said in a statement that Queers for Palestine was invited to march in the event but would not come to an agreement on the day of the parade.

"After over an hour of attempting to resolve the stoppage, it became clear that Q4P was unwilling to engage in a good faith conversation and was insistent on misrepresenting our discussions," a statement by Capital Pride reads in part.

Queers for Palestine was reportedly demanding that Capital Pride hold a 'boycott, divest, sanction' townhall-style event and commit to an academic and cultural boycott of Israel, according to the CBC.

