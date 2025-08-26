'Queers for Palestine' protesters shut down Ottawa Pride parade

Demonstrators from the group 'Queers for Palestine' blocked the Pride parade in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, forcing its cancellation.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   August 26, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Chris Dacey discussed how anti-Israel protesters halted and cancelled Sunday's Pride parade in Ottawa.

Dacey explained that as the parade reached outside the prime minister's office, a large group of anti-Israel protesters appeared and blocked off the street.

"Just as this parade was getting on to Wellington Street, basically directly in front of the PMO, there was a golf cart, surprisingly enough, there was a Grand Marshal then a Palestinian golf cart that was I guess an approved contingent of this thing, but it was very quickly joined by a mass of other Palestinians that came up from the back," he said.

"They basically ground the thing to a halt there. They made it as far as the House of Commons, where they shut it all down. And an hour or two later the whole thing was cancelled," Dacey continued.

Ezra condemned the Globe and Mail for stating that the Pride parade was cancelled simply for "coinciding" with a pro-Palestine rally.

"I think it hides the truth of what happened. They didn't coincide, it was a blockade. It was a deliberate, targeted blockade. They hijacked the Pride parade to get all its buzz and attention, and blocked it," he said.

Capital Pride, the organizers of the parade, said in a statement that Queers for Palestine was invited to march in the event but would not come to an agreement on the day of the parade.

"After over an hour of attempting to resolve the stoppage, it became clear that Q4P was unwilling to engage in a good faith conversation and was insistent on misrepresenting our discussions," a statement by Capital Pride reads in part.

Queers for Palestine was reportedly demanding that Capital Pride hold a 'boycott, divest, sanction' townhall-style event and commit to an academic and cultural boycott of Israel, according to the CBC.

Help Rebel News confront the pro-Hamas jihadis rioting in our streets!

Latest News

Rebel News is taking a stand against radical, pro-Hamas rioters by deploying our digital billboard truck and seasoned reporters to demonstrations across Canada. Our team is on the frontline, exposing and challenging these extremists taking over our streets. We urgently need your support to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the billboard truck and to hire security guards to protect the truck and our reporters. Your contribution will help us maintain a strong presence at these protests, defend journalistic freedom, and stand firm against these foreign extremists taking over our streets.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.