BREAKING: Anti-Israel protestors march through Toronto Jewish neighbourhood

Masked anti-Israel protestors gathered Sunday at the usual protest spot, Bathurst and Sheppard, in Toronto. Dozens of police officers were on scene to keep the peace.

Palestinian flag-waving protestors crossed the street to confront pro-Israel supporters, allegedly intimidating the local Jewish community. Police ordered the protestors to disperse to prevent further incidents.

An officer asked, "Can we all work together." A protestor repeatedly sought clarification, with the officer stating clearly, "You can’t be on this side."

“As long as there’s equality, we’re totally down to listen,” she said.

Rebel News attempted to interview a keffiyeh-clad Palestine advocate, but she would only repeatedly state, "Free Palestine." The scarf is often worn in support of Hamas terrorists and anti-Israel rallies.

Roughly two dozen then marched through a predominantly Jewish Toronto neighbourhood, shadowed by police on bikes. No violence was reported at the time of publication.

Since the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in southern Israel, which killed over 1,200 Israeli nationals, including eight Canadians, Hamas supporters and anti-Israel groups have intimidated Jewish Canadians at their synagogues and businesses.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser confirms Canadians can be criminally charged for posts on social media under the Liberals' new 'hate crime' bill. pic.twitter.com/nGclRIbEBx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 14, 2025

Justice Minister Sean Fraser called for the swift passage of legislation on September 17 to criminalize obstructing places of worship, schools, and community centres, stating, "I don't see the need to delay unnecessarily when we know hate is such an important issue to address."

Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, is the first government initiative of the fall session, fulfilling a Liberal platform promise. It passed Second Reading on October 1 and is currently in committee.