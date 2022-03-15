Anti-radiation pills and survival food currently selling out in the United States

FEMA/Creative Commons

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The possibility of global thermonuclear war looming on the horizon as Western politicians lobby for their governments to enact a no-fly zone over Ukraine. If implemented, NATO forces would engage in direct conflict with the Russian Air Force, targeting anti-air and missile launch sites located behind Russian borders.

Anti-radiation pills and survival food are among the items currently selling out in the United States as Americans are panic buying in response to the possibility of nuclear escalation.

The United Nations has warned of the possibility of nuclear escalation amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Rebel News reported on Monday. Fears of a nuclear disaster have also been raised from accidental or intentional attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, one of which was the site of combat last week.

A nuclear event would cause large amounts of radioactive iodine (or radioiodine) to be released into the atmosphere, which can be absorbed into lungs while contaminating water, soil, plants, and animals — which if consumed, will be harmful to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the event that massive amounts of radiation are released into the atmosphere, the thyroid gland can’t distinguish between regular iodine from radioiodine and absorb both. Consuming potassium iodide pills can help to mitigate some of the damage and prevent cancer.

“Manufacturers in the US are reporting depleted inventories of potassium iodide tablets, with IOSAT having sold out of its 14 pack boxes which ordinarily sell for $13.99 on their website,” Summit News reports. “Demand is so intense that the same box of pills is now selling for around $149 dollars on eBay.”

New York-based Anbex, which supplies the pills to retailers, said that it has run out of stock and won’t have new inventory until next month, KCRA reported.

"The big run started on Feb. 23 through Feb. 28. We sold out of all the inventory we had," Jones said. Although supplies are being replenished weekly, they're selling out just as fast. "In the past five days we've probably sold as much as what typically would take us half a year to sell," said Anbex VP Troy Jones to the publication.

Jones said that the company saw a lot of orders beginning in mid-February of up to 15 million tablets from a variety of buyers, including individuals, hospitals, resellers, and governments worldwide.

The timeline matched up with the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, with demand surging after Russian forces seized control of the now-defunct Chernobyl power plant.

London-based BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals reported a surge in demand for potassium iodide in Europe and the U.S.

Producers of emergency food rations have also reported a similar surge in demand for their products. As highlighted by ZeroHedge, individuals are “panic hoarding” ReadyWise emergency food kits sold at Costco stores, as well as through its online website.

The ration kits come in 36 stackable 5.3-gallon buckets of food that last up to 25 years.