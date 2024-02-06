Antifa and Fae Johnstone protest Danielle Smith's speech in Ottawa

A vulgar mob of approximately 200 trans rights activists led by the YWCA's Fae Johnstone hurled insults at attendees of an event hosted in honour of the Alberta premier at the Sir John A. Macdonald building in Ottawa.

In Ottawa and the anti-convoy antifa band is getting back together.

They're here protesting Alberta Premier Danielle Smith who has brought in a slate of pro parent policies in Alberta.

Despite a heavy police presence, pro-parental rights counter-demonstrators outside of Smith's reception, which was hosted by Canada Strong and Free across from Parliament, reported they were shoved by the trans activists. Rainbow warrior-types were seen using squeaky toys and megaphones to blast noise at supporters of Smith's new policies.

What an incredible turnout!



Thank you Ottawa for the wonderful reception at the 🍁 Canada Strong & Free event this evening.

Smith was in the nation's capital Monday to open a new Alberta-Ottawa office, a consulate-like agency to advance Alberta's interests in the nation's capital. In the afternoon, the premier gave a speech to the Economic Club of Canada.

LIVE: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses Economic Club of Canada

➡️https://t.co/yo4qrlgiZf



EN DIRECT : La première ministre de l'Alberta, Danielle Smith, s'adresse à l'Economic Club of Canada

— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) February 5, 2024

The protests come as Smith is set to bring in a slate of pro-parent policies in Alberta, which polling suggests is wildly popular across all demographics regardless of voting intention.

Alberta has decided to move on transgender issues in schools including notification to and consent from parents on pronoun changes. On this issue, our Canada wide polling from several months ago shows massive support for notification and about half of parents with kids in school… pic.twitter.com/eek00Zf6s1 — Angus Reid (@AngusReid) February 2, 2024

Smith's recently announced pro-parent agenda was met with hyperbolic disdain from the institutional left and the mainstream media (but I repeat myself). The proposed policy prohibits sexual surgical transitions of minors, prohibits puberty blockers for children under the age of 16, mandates parental permission before discussions of sex in the classroom, and features a prohibition on biological males identifying as females to compete in women's sports.

Premier Smith explains her thought process behind new legislation limiting "gender-affirming care" for minors, citing an individual who sought MAID after getting "bottom surgery" as a young adult. https://t.co/CDi95ZBkYD pic.twitter.com/JoLo3YjSTk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 5, 2024

The protest against Smith was organized by Fae Johnstone, founder of the federally-funded LGBTQ lobby Wisdom 2 Action and the first trans person to sit on the board of the YWCA.

Federally funded transgender activist Fae Johnstone of Hershey' disastrous women's day campaign is in Ottawa to whip up the crowd on behalf of the federal government's pro- child mutilation agenda and against Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (and me!). https://t.co/kK1rsTJ5DB pic.twitter.com/xx2UO3IR2O — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 5, 2024

Johnstone drew international mockery last year as the face of Hershey's disastrous Women's Day campaign.

#BoycottHershey's trended No. 1 on Twitter after @Hersheys featured a transgender woman in its International Women's Day promotion.



Fae Johnstone, a biological male who identifies as female, is featured in a video promoting the Hershey's SHE bar.https://t.co/IvoSYdOacE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 2, 2023

