Antisemitic union leader Fred Hahn must go!

It's well known that Fred Hahn, the vice-president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, is a fan of Marxism. But post-Oct. 7, 2023, it would appear that Hahn is an Islamist supporter as well.

His comments post-Oct. 7 regarding Jews and the state of Israel have been outrageous and hateful. Many are demanding that Hahn resign from the union—including members of the rank-and-file and union brass.

Let's take inventory of Hahn's Jew hatred, shall we? For example, the day after the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, Hahn posted that he appreciated the Hamas terror attack.

He posted the following: "I'm thankful for the power of workers, the power of resistance around the globe. Because Resistance is fruitful and no matter what some might say, Resistance brings progress."

He actually complimented Hamas for slaughtering the highest number of Jews in one day since the Holocaust.

In another post, Hahn posted an image with the slogan, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." That slogan, of course, is code-speak for the annihilation of Israel, and the genocide of the Jewish people.

Hahn has also posted that Israel should be banned from the Olympic Games, and, earlier this month, was a vocal supporter of a Toronto protest entitled "Hands off Iran."

Yes, Hahn likes the idea of the Iranian mullahs acquiring nuclear weapons so they can wipe Israel off the map.

Unbelievable.

From time to time, Hahn issues milquetoast apologies, but he continues to post antisemitic and anti-Israel memes. He can't help himself.

It's little wonder Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Hahn a "disgusting human being."

We would love to get Fred Hahn's side of the story, but when we tried to scrum him last September, he appeared to have taken a vow of silence and refused to comment. Apparently Hahn isn't such a blowhard hatemonger when he's not ensconced in his office pounding out vile tripe via his laptop.

But the question arises: why is this man still being paid by the taxpayer to spew his hate-driven agenda?

In fairness to CUPE, there are many CUPE members who are disgusted with Hahn's hatred. The national arm of CUPE even passed a motion asking Hahn to resign.

That's why we recently popped by CUPE's Ontario headquarters in Markham with our glorious Jumbotron-equipped truck to send a message: that people are sick and tired of Fred Hahn's anti-Jew, anti-Israel sentiment. It’s time for Hahn to do the honourable thing for a change and resign immediately—and if you agree, you can sign our petition at www.FireHahn.com.

We tried to interview CUPE brass, but they locked the doors to their headquarters. Odd, we thought unions were opposed to lockouts!

Later, we dropped by a CUPE picket line in North Toronto. The rank-and-file didn't have much to say. They did call the police, though. Two cruisers responded, and the CUPE faithful weren't pleased when the police told them that we weren't breaking any laws.

Last but not least, what is so perversely ironic about Fred Hahn is that he is very openly gay. Does Fred know how people in his community are treated in Gaza?

Maybe Mr. Hahn should visit the region on a fact-finding mission. Should he choose to do so, we have some cost-saving advice for hateful Hahn: he needs only buy a one-way ticket.