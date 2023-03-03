Are 15-minute cities about convenience or climate change?

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wed @ 9pm ET | 7pm MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on March 01, 2023.

15-minute-cities are no conspiracy theory. They have been adopted as part of the zoning code in many major cities, including Edmonton.

The City of Edmonton said it intends to devise a plan, based on districts, to divide its over 400 neighbourhoods into many "15-minute cities."https://t.co/wQ6aFmbNEU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 23, 2023

The idea is sold as a matter of utility to make the lives of residents easier and their communities more walkable when everything one might need is nearby, with daily goods and services mandated to be within 15 minutes of walking distance from one's home. You'd never need to own a car or leave your immediate district under this new vision of the future of urban living.

But is that the real reason for these cloistered neighbourhoods? Is it really about convenience or climate change?

What is going on with Edmonton's 15-minute city proposal? On the latest episode of The Alberta Roundup,@Emmanuel_Rach breaks down the debate and explains what you need to know.



Watch the latest episode of the Alberta Roundup: https://t.co/JjiJk0EosK pic.twitter.com/uimrwiJlkG — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) March 1, 2023

Everything seems to be about climate change now, even covid. The Renfieldesque CEO of covid vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca is now concerned with pursuing a low-carbon future.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot says that healthcare services and their carbon emissions need to be reduced.



Investing in biopharmaceutical R&D will achieve this goal.



Stay tuned: https://t.co/UhWFdM2qP6 pic.twitter.com/AgSyJqSW2P — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) February 27, 2023

Governments, big pharma, and the Environmental Left are intersecting to promote new lockdowns on personal freedom. And if you notice, you're a hateful climate change-denying anti-vaxxer instead of a thoughtful skeptic. Just ask the mainstream media or the Liberals.

“We talked to people who are saying, ‘hey, I’d like more bike lanes in my area of London,’ and they’re being sent pictures of the Warsaw Ghetto [that say] ‘this has been tried before"



How Edmonton's 15-minute city is being used to push a global conspiracyhttps://t.co/SWRdLRXAFp — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) February 27, 2023

Where did the plan to create 15-minute cities come from? My guest tonight, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science, explains. We also tackle the lies of the Just Transition to green jobs and what she calls a libel against Canadians by former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair and NDP MP Leah Gazan.