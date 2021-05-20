Are anti-lockdown protests “white supremacist” rallies? Judge for yourself

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

Protesters have been gathering at Queen's Park in Toronto in front of the legislature for well over a year, and the protest on Saturday, May 15, was the largest showing since the demonstrations began in 2020.

Thousands, maybe even as many as 50,000, took to the park and streets to rally against the continuing lockdowns in Ontario. Neither the demonstrators, nor the residents in Toronto seem to be adhering to the recently-extended 'Stay-at-Home' order issued by Premier Doug Ford, as protesters gathered over the weekend for all types of events.

Whether it was pro-Palestine, pro-Israel or anti-lockdown demonstrations, no tickets appeared to be given in Toronto over the weekend for violating the government order. Simply looking around, the average person wasn't adhering to the 'rules' either.

On May 16, 2021 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (when talking about Israel/Palestine protests) mentioned that all have the right to protest; something that provincial orders have contradicted for many months:

Everyone has the right to assemble peacefully and express themselves freely in Canada - but we cannot and will not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind. We strongly condemn the despicable rhetoric and violence we saw on display in some protests this weekend. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 17, 2021

However, Canadian politicians have recently been chiming in on pro-freedom demonstrations, with Calgary's Mayor Nenshi claiming they are “thinly veiled” in “white supremacy.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also believes this is part of “extreme right-wing ideology,” connecting such viewpoints due to protesters "brazenly not follow[ing] public-health guidelines,” as he recently told reporters.

The overwhelming response from protesters was that this is likely an attempt to divide while diminishing the true meaning behind the protest.

None of the demonstrators interviewed mentioned they had ever heard any race-related discussions at the events, nor did they believe that to be the thesis of anyone or anything they experienced since attending the get-togethers.