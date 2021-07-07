Are climate lockdowns next? Some “experts” sure hope so | Marc Morano

Are lockdowns here to stay? If some “experts” had their way, societies would begin shifting from COVID lockdowns on to climate lockdowns. This seems like a logical next step for those in favour of more severe, restrictive governmental controls.

Climate Depot's Marc Morano joined Ezra Levant to discuss the fast-growing religion of Lockdownism on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show.

Reacting to a public health official from New Zealand who suggested that lockdowns could be used for other diseases or climate change, Marc told Ezra:

This is a lady who is like their communicator on the COVID restrictions. New Zealand is one of the countries who has this zero COVID [policy]. It truly is a totalitarian policy. It cannot be achieved without practicing totalitarianism. Not only have they practiced it in New Zealand, they've mastered it. They're not just out there practicing getting [ready] for the big game — they've done it. And she actually says in that interview, “in order to be a 'good society'” — in other words, you're a good person, a good society, if you support these endless restrictions. They are ready, they are poised, they are openly talking about moving it onto climate.

