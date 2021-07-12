Are lockdowns child abuse? Ezra Levant thinks so

Rebel News Store Take a stand against the mainstream media and show your support for independent journalism! Take Action

Enough data has been gathered now to prove that COVID is not a harm to children, but the lockdowns government's across the world have implemented are causing difficulties for kids. It was recently reported in The Guardian that youth in New Zealand, which has seen stringent lockdowns, are now experiencing an “immunity debt.”

Children struggling with the impacts of lockdowns are not just isolated to New Zealand. Here in Canada, according to a Sick Kids report, half of kids between ages 8–12 had experienced symptoms of depression and increase to 70 per cent among adolescents.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra Levant explained how he amounts these restrictive public health measures to child abuse:

Can you imagine? It's bad enough to tell grown ups you can't open your business for a year. OK, so they're poor and they're depressed, but they're grown ups, they can maybe handle things because they remember a normal life. Imagine what this has done to children. When I see moms with infants and the moms are wearing masks, all I think of is you are going to see some trauma in that kid's psychological life for decades to come.

Rebel News DAILY Livestreams air every Monday–Friday at noon ET/10 a.m. MT here on RebelNews.com and across all of our platforms.