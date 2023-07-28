Are there communists in Montreal?

E-transfer (Canada):

This report focuses on an investigation conducted by Guillaume Roy from Rebel News in the Hochelaga neighborhood of Montreal.

The central theme is exploring the presence of communist ideology and movements in the area.

Guillaume Roy mentions that there are posters throughout the neighborhood asking people if they are communists.

To understand the context, he references the website Marxist.ca, which promotes revolutionary and Marxist perspectives.

The website encourages people to join communist and revolutionary organizations to fight against capitalism. It emphasizes the importance of Marxist leadership for the working class and advocates for a classless society based on anarchist theories.

Throughout this report, Guillaume Roy asks people from the neighborhood to find out their opinion on communism.

He asks individuals if they consider themselves communists based on the posters.

Reactions are varied, with some people expressing support for equality and the common good, while others voice concerns about potential drawbacks and the effectiveness of communist systems.

Some interviewees seem uncertain or undecided on the topic.

Overall, this report examines the presence of communist ideology in the Hochelaga neighborhood and captures the diverse opinions of its residents regarding communism and its potential as a solution to societal issues.